Temps will steadily cool down through this weekend with scattered showers. The rain threat will go up this weekend as a cold front approaches. This will bring fall-like temps toward Sunday, along with more showers.
This evening we will see scattered storms, calming down after 10PM.
Saturday will bring a good chance for rain and some heavy downpours, mainly toward the afternoon hours. Highs will be a bit cooler than previous days, in the low 80s for most!
Highs will stay in the 70s on Sunday, with scattered showers and a cooler northeast breeze. T-storm threat should be lower with the cooler conditions, but rain will still be around nonetheless.
Skies will clear out toward middle of next week!
