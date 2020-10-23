Rain is in the forecast for this weekend, but it won't be a washout! We're looking ahead to a good chance for rain toward late next week as well.
Showers move in Saturday, first for the mountains and then later in the Upstate. Best chance for rain comes between 5-10PM for Upstate spots as it looks now. Highs will warm into the low to upper 70s.
A few showers could linger into Sunday, with an isolated t-storms south of I85 as the front works its way through.
Next week looks mild for the first half, then showers are back with another front toward mid-week. Some heavy rain is possible so stay tuned to the forecast! A tropical system could help to send more moisture our way out of the gulf.
This could usher in some chilly air close to Halloween, so stay tuned!
(0) comments
