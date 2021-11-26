For the overnight hours, we're looking at clear skies and cold conditions by Saturday morning. Expect lows in the low 20s in the mountains, to upper 20s and some low 30s in the Upstate. High pressure will dominate our weather for Saturday.
Another chilly day is on tap for Saturday. Despite a lot of sunshine, temperatures rise into the mid 50s for the Upstate, and low 50s in the mountains. Winds will be lighter on Saturday as high pressure moves overhead. Saturday night will be chilly once again with lows in the mid 30s, close to 30 in the mountains.
We'll continue with mostly sunny skies Sunday with temperatures a bit warmer, in the low 60s with mid 50s for the mountains. Sunday night will be dry and chilly with lows in the 30s.
Next week is looking dry with highs in the 50s Monday, the warming into the 60s. The mountains will see highs in the 50s. The fire danger will increase with the dry conditions, so be careful with burning.
