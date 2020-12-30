Clouds take over in the days ahead, with a roller coaster of temperatures as wet and stormy weather approaches the Carolinas. Seasonably cool and sunnier skies return toward the end of the weekend.
This morning, clouds increase. Temperatures in the 30s and low 40s now reach just the low and mid-40s by the end of the day as a breeze comes out of the northeast. Isolated light showers become possible in the afternoon, and continue tonight.
A storm will take shape to our west and bring scattered rain to the region on Thursday, New Year's Eve. Highs reach the 50s to around 60 degrees, and hold in the 50s around midnight as the ball drops.
As a cold front moves close on Friday, rain and a chance for storms arrive. With highs again in the low to mid-60s, isolated storms could becomes strong to severe, mainly in the afternoon and evening. As for rain, totals could end up between 1 and 3 inches, creating a minor concern for flooding.
As of now, the timing of the storm's exit is uncertain. There will likely be some scattered rain lingering into Friday night and possibly Saturday morning before clearing and cooling back down for the second half of the weekend.
