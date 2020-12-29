For this evening we have the full Cold Moon and it could be obscured from time to time as we'll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s. By morning we'll see lows in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday looks to be a gloomy day with lots of clouds and areas of patchy drizzle and light rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday night lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A storm will take shape to our west and bring rain to the region on Thursday, New Years Eve. It appears we ring in the new year with showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s around midnight.
A cold front will bring a chance of showers and possibly some strong to severe storms on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s both Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
It's looks drier Saturday, but another chance of showers roll in on Sunday.
