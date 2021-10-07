Rain lingers with muggy conditions through the end of the week, but it clears over the weekend leaving limited showers and a lot more sunshine.
Today, morning temperatures in the 60s reach the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. Expect frequent showers with some local flooding possible as scattered downpours become likely once again. Because of this a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for portions of the northern Upstate and NC mountains. Another 2-4" of rain will add up through Friday on top of what we've already received.
Tomorrow starts with widespread and sometimes heavy rain, but becomes more spotty by the end of the day. Some peeks of sunshine between storms will allow highs to warm to the low and mid-70s for most.
The weekend may start with some spotty light showers into Saturday afternoon, but dries out with almost full sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
The dry weather continues into early next week with 70s to near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
