Intense heat and increasing t-storms chances Tuesday with heat index values reaching 100+ for some. Take caution when outdoors, and watch for isolated strong storms.
Dry and humid this morning, with clouds increasing slowly throughout the day. Expect highs to reach 93 for the Upstate and 89 in the mountains, with a 50-60% chance for storms in the afternoon and evening.
Be safe in the heat and be sure to provide lots of water for yourself and your pets. Also check in on your elderly friends, and any neighbors who might not have working AC.
A similar weather pattern continues for much of the week, with the heat slightly backing off by Friday into the 80s and lower 90s. Shower and storm coverage should decrease by this weekend.
