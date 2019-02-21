Rain remains heavy at times this morning, with temperatures slowly climbing. Showers taper down to only a few spots by the afternoon, while temperatures remain chilly in the 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow ends the week even colder, only reaching 50 degrees across the area along with more rain. Expect the rain to stay heaviest in the morning, though widespread showers continue throughout the day.
Soggy, cold conditions hold on one more day to start the weekend, staying overcast with rain on Saturday along with highs in the low 50s. Finally, temperatures break back to the 60s and near 70 degrees on Sunday. It won't be fully dry, but morning/midday rain will likely begin to clear up in the afternoon, with some sunshine finally peeking back into our area.
Dry weather will continue Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s before another round of showers moves through midweek.
