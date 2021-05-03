Much needed rain is on the way for the Upstate. Showers and storms will develop across the region, mainly Monday and Tuesday, though a few linger in midweek.
Today begins in the 50s and 60s, with increasing clouds and scattered rain. Temperatures in the afternoon reach the mid to upper 70s with more widespread rain and storms. Strong to severe weather is possible, with the main threats as damaging wind and hail, though brief tornadoes can't be ruled out.
Tuesday holds a similar pattern, with slightly warmer conditions reaching the 70s to lower 80s with more storms. Wednesday begins with showers and a brief storm, but should dry out at times with some sun getting through.
It turns cooler behind the front with 70s Thursday into Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the mountains at this time but mainly dry weather takes over.
Next Sunday, Mother's Day, could have a few showers, but at this point it doesn't look like a washout, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.