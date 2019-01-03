Drenching rain is likely Friday ahead of a gorgeous, mild weekend!
Conditions remain generally dry this evening, but clouds hang tough with temperatures slowly falling into the mid and upper 40s for the mountains and low 50s for the Upstate.
Rain becomes widespread toward the pre-dawn hours Friday and sticks around much of the day. 1-2” of additional rain is likely, and a flood watch is in effect to account for this potential for parts of the area.
Rain clears Friday evening, but clouds could linger into early Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be picture perfect – lots of sunshine with highs well into the 60s.
The nice weather sticks around into Monday of next week, before a quick-moving system brings a small chance of showers Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look great with slightly above-average temperatures continuing.
