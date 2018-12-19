Our nice days will take a pause for a couple of days as widespread rain moves through the area Thursday and Friday.
Tonight will be mostly dry, but a few premature showers aren't completely out of the question with lows in the lower and middle 40s.
Thursday will start with spotty showers, but heavier widespread rain will settle in throughout the morning and continue the rest of the day.
There will be a small break in the action Thursday evening, but rain will redevelop Thursday night and continue into most of Friday.
Rain totals will be around 2 inches for most over the course of the two days, so some localized and river flooding will be possible.
Snow will begin mixing with the rain Friday evening in the mountains, and then switch over to all snow along the TN/NC border.
Some light accumulations is also possible in these places with some other places getting a dusting of the white stuff.
The rest of the weekend and Christmas eve/day will dry, sunny and slightly above average in the temperature department with highs in the 50s to near 60.
