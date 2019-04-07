Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon into most of the evening with possible severe weather.
An isolated shower or two is possible tonight into Monday morning. Otherwise, areas of fog are possible along with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday morning into early Monday afternoon as highs reach the lower and middle 70s.
Most of the rain and storms will hold off until late Monday afternoon and become most widespread Monday evening.
This is when severe weather is possible mostly in the form of damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flooding.
An isolated tornado isn't out of the question, but that threat is MUCH lower than the other three.
Most of the bad weather will be done with by midnight Monday night.
Spotty leftover showers and storms remain possible Tuesday as the very system causing them, makes its final exit.
Wednesday looks sunny and dry with highs in the lower and middle 70s.
Spotty showers return on Friday as a weak cold front moves through the area, but better rain chances return later next weekend as temperatures stay near/above average.
