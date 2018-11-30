Temperatures are on the way up as rain chances increase across the area! Expect a good chance for rain today and tomorrow, before some clearing for Sunday and Monday.
Morning temperatures sit in the mid-40s across the area with on and off light showers. It may rain a little less in the afternoon, allowing highs to get to the upper 50s, but a few spotty showers will stick around into the evening with temps holding steady in the upper 50s.
Saturday will start mostly dry, but rain will push back in during the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be between 4-10PM. Highs will warm to near 60.
Some lingering showers are possible on Sunday, but most areas will stay dry, and with some sun breaking through the clouds, highs jump to the low 70s! The spring-like feel will go away into next week as a cold front moves in, dropping temperatures back into the 50s and 40s during the day, and freezing or below at night by midweek.
