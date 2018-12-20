Soaking rain moves through the area over the next 48 hours, but a big improvement comes for the weekend into the Christmas holiday.
Starting out this morning, it'll be in the 30s to mid-40s with an overcast sky and spotty showers. Heavier, widespread rain settles in throughout the later morning hours and continues the rest of the day. Highs stay chilly, in the upper 40s across the region, with the Upstate holding onto a strong wind.
Rain may let up briefly this evening, but it redevelops throughout the overnight and continues for most of Friday. Rain totals will reach around 2 inches for most over the course of the two days, so some localized and river flooding remain possible.
As the system wraps up, some snow will mixing with the rain Friday afternoon in the mountains, and then switch over to all snow along the TN/NC border into Saturday morning. Some light accumulations become likely in the higher peaks, while a few other spots down to near Asheville could see a dusting of snow.
The rest of the weekend brings general sunshine, with a few passing clouds on Sunday. Highs warm up to near-normal for this time of year in the upper 50s Upstate and around 50 in the mountains. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve/Day, dry, sunny, and slightly above average temperatures are expected, so enjoy the ease of travel with no local wet weather.
