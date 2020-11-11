Tropical flow off the Gulf will enhance our widespread rain as a cold front moves closer. Thunderstorms and downpours will pick up some steam through tonight and early Thursday before clearing out at the end of the week.
This morning, expect on and off rain that could be heavy at times. Temperatures sit in the 60s early, and reach the low to mid-70s as rain picks up throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out, along with flooding. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain before the system moves out Thursday afternoon.
It warms up a bit at the end of the week with sunshine breaking through the clouds. Friday will begin with temperatures in the 60s with some 50s in the mountains. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon with highs in the 70s area-wide.
The weekend looks a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees, and nights in the 40s and 50s. A slight chance of showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.
