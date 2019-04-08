Widespread rain and thunderstorms become likely this afternoon with possible severe weather, and it won't be the only chance for rain this week. Above average warmth will stick around on both rainy and sunny days through Friday.
Expect areas of fog this morning with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures around 60 degrees. Dry conditions should linger through midday, but the afternoon becomes dicey with rain and storms that could become strong to severe across the southeast. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s, which is around 5 degrees up from normal.
Within any storm, the severe potential comes in the form of damaging wind gusts, large hail and localized flooding. An isolated tornado isn't out of the question, but that threat is much lower than the other three.
Some of the strong to severe storms will continue past sunset, and could linger until almost midnight before drying out into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday brings back a peek or two of sunshine, but holds on to a spotty shower or leftover storm as highs reach the low to mid-70s again. That should wrap up the early week rain chances, with Wednesday bringing full sunshine and gorgeous conditions reaching the mid and upper 70s, a little taste of summer.
Thursday stays dry, but Friday brings the return of spotty rain as a weak cold front moves through the area. Better rain chances return later next weekend as temperatures stay near/above average.
