The remnants of Laura will move northeast of our area through the day. Morning showers and gusty wind will settle down toward the afternoon with highs reaching the low to upper 80s.
Sunday looks mostly dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity should be a bit lower as winds switch out of the north. Late on Sunday some showers will work back in, leading to soggy start to the work week.
Monday and Tuesday will bring slightly cooler temps and a decent chance for rain (especially in the afternoon).
A more typical summer pattern will emerge for late in the week and into the Labor Day weekend.
