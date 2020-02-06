Flood Warnings continue for for Greenwood, Newberry, Union, Swain, Cherokee, Anderson, Greenville, Madison, Pickens, Buncombe, Hendersonville, Transylvania, Mcdowell Laurens, Union, Rutherford, Oconee, Hart, Elbert, Clay Haywood, Jackson counties.
The times for the flood warnings varies, but most expire tonight or tomorrow
Watch Live:
Friday brings some improvement with a clearing sky and temperatures returning to normal, though a snow flurry or two can't be ruled out along the TN border as the moisture moves out.
Wind could be an issue through the day on Friday with gusts over 30 mph. We could see a few trees go down as the saturated soil has weakened some of the tree root systems.
Another system moves through Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to the Upstate, becoming mixed with or changing to all snow for the higher elevations into WNC.
Warmer weather returns early next week, and another chance of rain returns by Tuesday.
RELATED -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.