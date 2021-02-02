Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you are having a great day so far and we hope you are keeping warm as temperatures are chilly and the wind picks up.
Temperatures are in the 20s, 30s and 40s this afternoon, but this wind will make it feel colder as you walk outside. Wind chill values will dip into the teens, 20s and 30s during he afternoon even though our high temperatures will reach the middle 30s for the Mountains and middle 40s for the Upstate.
The snow is still falling across the highest terrain, but will slowly diminish during the afternoon. Slick icy and snow covered roads are still a problem in Western North Carolina, so be careful traveling. A few snow flurries are also a possibility in the northern Upstate due to the northwesterly wind flow. Winds will gusts near and over 30 mph. To account for this Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of the region.
We will see more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s.
Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of our next disturbance which will Arrive on Friday.
