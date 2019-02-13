Clearing and nice for the next few days, but widespread rain returns in time for the weekend.
A fully sunny sky takes over today, with temperatures climbing to 60 degrees in the Upstate, and 50 in western NC. The wind picks up and lasts through the evening, becoming gusty at times.
With the potential for high winds gusting over 40 mph in some higher elevations, above 3500 feet, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect through this evening. Additionally, a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Yancey and Mitchell Counties for the possibility of 60 mph gusts during this time.
The wind should settle down by Valentine's Day which will provide gorgeous weather with highs in the lower and middle 60s. If you have evening plans with your loved one, it should stay in the 50s with just a few clouds developing.
Friday brings back a small chance for a few stray showers, but overall looks decently dry and mild, with a mostly cloudy sky, though the weekend brings back more widespread rain.
Saturday and Sunday bring a better chance for scattered rain, along wiht highs in the 50s area-wide. It won't translate into a washout, but will be more soggy than Friday.
Some isolated pockets of rain linger on Monday, but Tuesday looks to bring a possible soaker back to the southeast, along with much cooler air.
