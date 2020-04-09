Cooler air returns Friday, but Easter Sunday could bring heavy rain and severe storms.
Plenty of sun and wind are on tap for the rest of the day today - gusts could be upwards of 30-40 mph at times. A wind advisory is in effect for Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties until 8 PM. A red flag warning is in place for all of the Upstate until 8 PM as well - outdoor burning is banned, and grilling is highly discouraged. Afternoon temperatures will range from 70-80 degrees in most spots.
Friday will be a shock to the system after the warmth of this week! After a cold start, highs only reach the 50s and 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday starts with patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s but recovers nicely into the 60s with sunshine.
Easter Sunday looks increasingly active with heavy rain and strong storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A strong front could bring severe storms to the region Sunday night, so stay tuned to the forecast! Next week turns cooler by Tuesday!
