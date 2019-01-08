Cold air re-enters the area and the wind will pick up Wednesday which will yield dangerously cold conditions Thursday morning.
Expect lows tonight to be in the middle and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky with the wind picking up in the mountains.
Despite the sunshine, highs will only make it into the lower 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate with a strong north wind at 15-30 mph.
Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in western North Carolina which is why a WIND ADVISORY is in effect up there 11 PM today through 7 AM Thursday.
This will effect wind chills ('feels like' temperatures) Thursday morning with those marks reaching the single digits in the mountains and 10s in the Upstate.
Highs Thursday will be at their coldest with upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate.
We'll return to the 40s and 50s Friday ahead of more moisture that'll move in this weekend.
Right now it looks like the bulk of the rain and possible mountain rain/snow mix will move through Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night.
There's also a brief window Saturday morning for a stray snowflake/raindrop or three, but most indications point to the air being too dry at that point.
Lingering showers in the Upstate and rain/snow showers remain possible Sunday, but safe to say most of the moisture will be out of here by Sunday evening.
That leaves us dry and cold with highs in the 40s early next week.
