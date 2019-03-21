A warming trend is in store heading into the weekend, with night staying chilly! After a breezy Friday we’ll see a dry stretch through late Monday.
Scattered showers will be possible through this evening, with some mixed precipitation likely along the TN border tonight. Skies will clear overnight with temps cooling to the upper 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains for Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds will be the rule on Friday, with highs back in the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains.
Saturday looks beautiful! Sunny skies will dominated and highs will reach the upper 50s for the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate. Saturday night will be fairly chilly with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s area-wide.
Sunday will be another sunny day, with the potential for a few late day clouds. Highs will rebound into the mid 60s to low 70s.
Rain chances increase for Monday into Tuesday as a cold front approaches. A few strong storms are possible by Tuesday if temperatures are able to warm up enough. We’ll keep you posted on any severe weather threat that could develop!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.