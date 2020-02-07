Flood Warnings continue for for Greenwood, Newberry, Swain, Cherokee, Anderson, Greenville, Madison, Pickens, Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania, Rutherford, Oconee, Elbert, Haywood, counties.
The times for the flood warnings varies, but most expire today.
Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, and Graham counties for elevations above 3500 feet. The advisory goes until 6pm.
Friday brings some improvement with a clearing sky and temperatures returning to normal, though snow showers are expected along the TN border as the moisture moves out.
Wind could be an issue through the day on Friday with gusts over 30 mph. We could see a few trees go down as the saturated soil has weakened some of the tree root systems. A Wind Advisory is in place for the entire region until 6pm.
Another system moves through Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to the Upstate, becoming mixed with or changing to all snow for the higher elevations into WNC. A flurry or two could mix in briefly to the far northern Upstate as well, but wouldn't cause any issues.
Warmer weather returns early next week, and another chance of rain returns on Monday.
