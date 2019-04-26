Rain clears out for the weekend with some cooler temps in store for Saturday! Sunday will be warmer and breezy with a slight chance for rain in the mountains.
Showers will be out for Friday night, then temps will cool down quite a bit! Expect lows down to 50 in the Upstate and 44 in the mountains for Saturday morning.
Throughout the day Saturday it will be sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. There will be a pleasant breeze out of the southwest through the day!
Models were hinting at a few showers for Sunday, but now things look a bit drier! It will be warmer in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies!
Sunny, pleasant weather will stretch into next week.
