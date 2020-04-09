Brief storms remain possible this morning, but it turns warm and windy today. A big cool-down arrives for the end of the week, with another chance for rain and possible storms on Easter Sunday.
A cold front moves through today, bringing morning rain and t-storms. The best chance for heavy rain and strong wind will come from 3-6AM in the mountains, and 5-7AM in the Upstate. A few severe storms are possible with a Severe T-Storm Watch in place for many mountain counties.
Throughout the day, expect the sky to clear and the wind to linger. Highs reach the low 80s Upstate, and closer to 70 in the mountains. The cold temps arrive tonight with lows down in the 30s to mid-40s.
Friday will be a shock to the system after the warmth of this week! Highs will only get to 53 in the mountains, and 63 in the Upstate under mostly sunny skies. A bit of a breeze will linger as well.
Saturday looks dry and mild, but Sunday could bring some heavy rain! Right now models are in better agreement about some heavy rain toward the second half of the day, with the potential for strong t-storms. We’ll keep you posted on how the Easter forecast evolves.
