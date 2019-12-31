2019 ends on a chilly note, with 2020 beginning with the seasonably cool air in place. Dry weather should hold on throughout New Years celebrations, with rain returning later in the week.
Cooler temperatures sit in place this morning, with early lows in the 30s, a steady wind and mostly clear skies.
Despite a mostly sunny sky, both New Year's Eve and Day will bring afternoon temperatures in the 50s, which is normal for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the 30s as the ball drops at midnight.
Showers will gradually return to the area later in the day Thursday and likely continue into Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures warm slightly to end the week near 60 degrees amidst the wet weather.
As the system wraps up on Saturday morning, a few snow showers might fall in some high terrain in western North Carolina Saturday. Besides that, clearing skies and average temperatures in the 50s continue into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.