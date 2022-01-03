Overnight, with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will plummet. Prepare a warm place for your pets and check on neighbors who don't have a good heat source. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s for the Upstate, and upper teens in the mountains, with a fresh coating of snow.
Despite sunshine Tuesday, highs only get into the 40s, though luckily with less wind. Tuesday night gets cold again with lows in the 20s to around 30 degrees.
It warms into the 50s midweek, with more clouds, followed by a chance for showers on Thursday. It cools down again Friday and Saturday with 40s, some 30s in the mountains. Lows at night in the teens and 20s.
Another chance of showers arrives on Sunday with highs in the 50s.
