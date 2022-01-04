Frigid air holds strong in the Carolinas today, but dry weather will dominate through midweek. Two systems look to move in, on Thursday and another on Sunday that could bring rain and mountain snow to our area.
This morning, lows bottom out in the upper 20s for the Upstate, near 20 in the mountains, with icy roads possible in areas that saw snow yesterday. Despite a fully sunny sky, highs stay chilly reaching the low to upper 40s. The breeze stays light out of the southeast. Tonight gets cold again with lows in the 20s to around 30 degrees.
It warms into the 50s midweek, with more clouds, followed by a chance for showers and some mountain snow on Thursday. It cools down and dries out again Friday and Saturday with 40s to around 50 degrees, though you can expect some 30s in the mountains. Lows at night in the teens and 20s.
Another chance of showers arrives on Sunday with highs in the 50s.
