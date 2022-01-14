A winter storm is on the way, but today and tomorrow look calm and quiet.
Temps warm up for today to the mid-50s Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Expect some clouds near the TN line, with otherwise a mostly sunny sky.
Tomorrow, we watch for a low pressure system on the way that will dive south, and eventually spread moisture into our area Saturday night. Snow looks likely for the mountains, with snow and a wintry mix for the Upstate Saturday night into Sunday morning. We could see 1-3" of snow in the Upstate along the 85 corridor and north, but accumulations are certainly possible even outside the mountains, and the heaviest precipitation is expected for Sunday morning. South of 85 we'll see more of a wintry mix.
Precipitation lingers on and off through Sunday but should be out by Sunday night, leading to some chilly, clearer, and calmer weather next week.
