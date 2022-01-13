A winter storm is on the way for this weekend, but calmer conditions should dominate through the rest of this week. We could see some brief snow late Thursday along the TN line before the bigger event Saturday night into Sunday.
Temps warm up for today and tomorrow, with highs back in the mid-50s among sunshine and a few passing clouds. A quick system tonight could bring some TN border snowfall, with some accumulation in the high peaks. We could get a sprinkle or two in the Upstate.
By Saturday we'll be watching a low pressure system dive south, and eventually spread moisture into our area Saturday night. Snow looks likely for the mountains, with some rain, snow and a wintry mix for the Upstate Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's way too early to call on amounts, but accumulations are certainly possible even outside the mountains, and the heaviest precipitation is expected for Sunday morning.
Precipitation lingers on and off through Sunday but should be out by Sunday night, leading to some chilly, clearer, and calmer weather next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.