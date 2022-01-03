A morning storm system brings major wind and cold, along with Upstate rain and mountain snow. It clears out late today with a chilly but mostly dry week ahead.
Cooling to the 20s and 30s this morning, expect Upstate rain and mountain snow. It dries out in the afternoon, with sunshine before the end of the day with highs staying cold in the upper 30s in the mountains, and upper 40s in the Upstate, though strong wind will keep it feeling colder.
A Wind Advisory in the Upstate, and High Wind Warning in some of the higher elevations in the Upstate. Steady wind upwards of 15-20 mph is expected, with gusts over 40 mph at times, making it feel even colder than it is throughout the day.
As for the snow, the mountains and far-northern Upstate will be impacted. We could see 1-3 inches of snow in the mountain valleys, with up to a foot on the higher peaks. The northern Upstate could see a coating. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the higher elevations, with an Advisory at lower elevations.
After highs reach the 30s and 40s, tonight gets dangerously cold. Lows reach the upper 20s Upstate and teens in western NC. Prepare a warm place for your pets, and check on neighbors who don't have a good heat source.
Despite sunshine Tuesday, highs only get into the 40s, with less wind. It warms into the 50s midweek, followed by a chance for rain on Thursday.
