(FOX Carolina) - Heavy snow in the mountains with a combination of rain, freezing rain, and sleet in the Upstate.
*A winter storm WARNING continues for ALL of WNC as well as Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Laurens, Stephens and Cherokee counties in the Upstate through noon Monday.*
*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenwood, Abbeville, Elbert, Franklin, Hart, and Newberry counties until noon Monday.*
THIS AFTERNOON - Snow and ice taper to only a few spots on and off in the afternoon, with temperatures rising just above freezing late day. The wind will stay gusty at times, up to 30 mph, creating more concern for trees to fall and power outages.
TONIGHT – Clouds and lingering showers in the Upstate and snow in the mountains will be possible. Overnight lows hover close to freezing Upstate, and at or below freezing in the mountains so watch for slick conditions.
MONDAY – One final burst of rain and snow, even in parts of the Upstate, as the back edge of the storm moves through. A couple more inches of snow are possible in WNC, while most of the Upstate stays above freezing. Monday night, the sky begins to clear allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s. Widespread re-freeze of any lingering wet areas will be likely.
REST OF WEEK - Sunshine returns Tuesday with cool air sticking around. Temperatures climb into the 50s later in the week, with the next good chance for widespread rain returning Friday.
