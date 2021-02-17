Good morning everyone! We have one more dry day before some winter weather impacts us.
This morning is dry and cold, under a clear sky temperatures sit in the 20s area-wide. Through the day, expect mainly sunshine with some passing clouds, and highs holding the 40s to near 50 degrees. Tonight, clouds develop quickly.
Freezing rain is expected to develop in the mountains, changing over to some snowfall at times. For a brief time overnight, freezing rain is possible in the far northern Upstate.
Heavy rain will take over across the Upstate while the mountains see prolonged freezing rain, sleet, and some snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for ice accumulations that could cause travel problems and possible power outages across the higher terrain. 0.1-0.25" of ice will be possible for Henderson, Buncombe counties eastward, with sleet and snow westward.
The Upstate could see some heavy rain at times Thursday, but any severe storms should remain well to our south as highs stay cold, in the mid-30s to low 40s.
Clearing is expected for Friday and the weekend! Cold nights are in store, but days should be really nice with sunshine and highs back in the low 50s.
A brief round of showers comes Monday, but that clears fast and leads to a warm-up for at least part of next week.
