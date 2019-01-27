(FOX Carolina) - Sunday stays dry as we await an arctic blast for middle of next week.
Sunday evening stays generally cloudy and chilly but also dry - expect temperatures to fall to near or below freezing yet again for overnight lows.
Monday is looking like the nicest day of the next 7! Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 50s, feeling like spring compared to what is coming later in the week.
An arctic cold front from a portion of the polar vortex will drop south in the U.S. from Canada on Tuesday. This will bring the Upstate a decent chance of showers while the mountains will see accumulating snow chances. In fact, a winter storm WATCH has been issued for all of WNC except the lower elevations of Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties for Tuesday.
As the cold air tries to "catch up" with the departing moisture, it's still possible we'll see a few snowflakes in the Upstate...but no accumulations.
Expect lows Tuesday night in the teens to low/mid 20s. Therefore, if we see any light rain/snow into the evening, some of that moisture could freeze before it has a chance to dry. We’ll have to monitor road conditions closely overnight into Wednesday morning.
We’ll be in the deep freeze for the rest of the week, with lows in the single digits by Wednesday night for western NC and teens in the Upstate! A slow recovery in both overnight lows and daytime highs occurs into the weekend.
