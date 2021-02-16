Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 20s for most spots.
Mostly dry weather will linger into Wednesday, then another system approaches Wednesday night to increase rain chances once again.
Freezing rain is expected to develop in the mountains, and possibly for a brief time in the northern Upstate, on Wednesday night. Heavy rain will take over across the Upstate while the mountains see prolonged freezing rain and sleet. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for ice accumulations that could cause travel problems and possible power outages across the higher terrain.
The Upstate could see some heavy rain at times, but any severe storms should remain well to our south on Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Clearing is expected for Friday and the weekend! Cold nights are in store, but days should be really nice with sunshine and highs back in the low 50s.
