(FOX Carolina) - Dry to start the week, but snow and rain returns along with a major drop in temperatures for everyone throughout the week.
This morning starts mainly clear with temperatures near or below freezing, under a mostly clear sky. The day brings plenty of sunshine early, though clouds will increase late in the day. Highs should be able to reach the upper 40s to middle 50s, with a light breeze out of the south-southwest.
An arctic cold front from a portion of the polar vortex will drop south into the U.S. from Canada on Tuesday. This will bring the Upstate a decent chance of showers while the mountains will see snow. In fact, a winter storm WARNING has been issued for Graham, Swain, Haywood, Macon, and Jackson counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Madison, Buncombe, Yancey, Mitchell, Transylvania, Henderson, and the northern tiers of Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties, and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Rabun County, GA. The alerts begin early Tuesday AM and last until 7pm.
Snow amounts will vary quite a bit depending on elevation. The highest peaks are likely to see upwards of 4-6" of snow, while the mountain valleys may only see around or just over 2". Here in the Upstate, it's mainly just rain.
As the cold air tries to "catch up" with the departing moisture, it's possible we'll see a few snowflakes in the Upstate...but for now no meaningful long-lived snow or accumulations are expected.
With the blast of cold, expect lows Tuesday night to reach down in the teens to low/mid 20s. Therefore, if we see any light rain/snow into the evening, some of that moisture could freeze before it has a chance to dry. We’ll have to monitor road conditions closely overnight into Wednesday morning across the entire area.
Thursday morning starts in the single digits in the mountains and teens in the Upstate, but a nice "warming" trend develops into the weekend, along with more clouds. The next chance of rain is Sunday.
