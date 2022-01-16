A Winter Storm Warning continues for the mountains and northern Upstate including Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Cherokee, Stephen, Franklin and Hart counties until 12AM Monday. Several inches of snow and sleet have fallen, and the roads will be very treacherous into Monday morning.
Overnight the snow will wind down, and end in the mountains late tonight with additional snow accumulations in the higher terrain. It will be breezy and cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s in the Upstate, with near 20 in the mountains.
Monday, the sun returns, and the meltdown will be underway with slick roads continuing in the morning. By afternoon much of the Upstate roads with be ice free with highs near 40, with lows in the mid 30s.
Monday night will be clear and very cold, with lows in the teens.
Tuesday looks dry with highs in the 40s, with dry conditions that night. Lows will be in the 20s into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday could bring a chance of rain showers for the Upstate and mountains and highs in the 40s.
