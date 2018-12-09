(FOX Carolina) - Heavy snow in the mountains with a combination of rain, wet snow & freezing rain in the Upstate linger for hours before a slight warm up Sunday afternoon.
*A winter storm WARNING has been issued for ALL of WNC as well as the Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Laurens, Stephens and Cherokee counties in the Upstate. This lasts through noon Monday.*
*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenwood, Abbeville, Albert, Franklin, Hart, and now Newberry counties until noon Monday*
THIS MORNING– Heavy snow continues in the mountains, extending into the northern Upstate at times. Freezing rain continues near I-85 and surrounding areas with ice accumulations likely. The wind will stay strong, gusting to 25-35 mph at times. This will likely add to trees falling and more power problems.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON - Snow rates begin decreasing in the mountains, but a wintry mix remains possible in the Upstate before tapering late and rising just above freezing by mid-late afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT – Lingering showers in the Upstate and snow in the mountains will be possible.
MONDAY – One final burst of snow possible, even in the Upstate, as the back edge of the storm moves through. Only light accumulations add to what's on the ground in the Upstate, but a couple more inches of snow are possible in WNC. A lot of WNC will likely have close to if not more than a foot of snow on the ground by the end of the day.
** All is subject to change depending on model trends! We will keep you posted!
REST OF WEEK - sunshine returns Tuesday with cool air sticking around. Temperatures climb into the 50s later in the week with widespread rain returning Friday.
