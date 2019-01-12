Spotty showers will continue this evening with heavier widespread rain developing after 7 PM beginning in the mountains and gradually moving into the Upstate.
This will continue as rain along and south of I-85 the rest of tonight and linger into Sunday morning.
The mountains will see a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow which will cause slick roads tonight and Sunday morning.
About 1-3 inches of snow is expected in the mountains with higher amounts in higher elevations above 3500 feet along with near a quarter-inch of ice, which could lead to some power outages.
Isolated freezing rain is also possible in the Upstate north of I-85 especially areas closest to the NC/SC line.
Ice accumulations will be much less here (if any at all), and would likely be confined to elevated surfaces with an outside chance of a little bit on bridges and overpasses.
A Winter Storm Warning is out for the mountains of Greenville County, along with Buncombe, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties through 7PM Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Laurens, Cherokee and Union counties until 7PM Sunday.
A good chunk of Saturday should be dry, just cloudy, for the Upstate. Highs will warm into the mid 40s.
Sunday will bring morning showers for most spots, then clearing for the afternoon. Parts of the mountains could see some wrap around snow along the highest peaks Sunday night.
Next week will start a drying and warming trend! We should be back to near 60 by mid-week.
After being dry for a few days, our next rain-maker will move in Thursday night and continue into Friday, followed by another decent rain next Saturday that could result in mountain snow on the back side of it next Sunday.
