Drier conditions take over in the days ahead, but another chance at winter weather looms toward the end of the week. Models still have some disagreement, but we're watching Friday closely.
Temps this morning sit in the 20s, so watch for black ice. Clouds increase through the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers could come in the evening/overnight, with brief wintry mix in the mountains.
Right now the models are still trying to figure out our next wintry system for late week. The majority of the model solutions show some form of winter weather on Friday, possibly into early Saturday. Here's how the end of the week could play out...
Thursday starts with some rain/mix and then dries out with highs in the 40s. It gets cold again on Friday with highs in the low to mid-30s, along with another round of wintry mix for the Upstate, with rain changing to snow in the mountains. Some accumulation is possible, with most likely amounts toward 1-2". Essentially a front will stall south of us, and be the focus for a possible wintry system.
The weekend clears to sunshine eventually, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
