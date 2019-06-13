(FOX Carolina) - Absolutely gorgeous weather is on tap Friday, but the June heat and humidity gradually return over the weekend ahead of rain chances next week.
This evening, temperatures will gradually fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows as the sky clears. It will be a very refreshing start to Friday morning!
Friday looks stunning – full sun with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and a calm wind…a perfect 10!
The Father’s Day weekend is looking increasingly hot but also mostly dry. Afternoon highs will easily reach the 80s, and a few mountain storms are possible Sunday afternoon while other areas stay dry.
Next week looks unsettled – expect a 20-40% chance of afternoon-driven showers and storms with highs in the 80s and morning lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
