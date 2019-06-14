(FOX Carolina) - Absolutely gorgeous weather ends the week today, but the more typical June heat and humidity gradually return over the weekend, bringing back a rain chance for next week.
This morning starts a little on the cool side, with temperatures in the 40s to mid-50s! Under a fully clear sky with a light breeze, your Friday looks stunning – highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees…a perfect 10!
Father’s Day weekend looks hot but mostly dry. Mornings start in the 50s and 60s, and afternoon highs will easily reach the 80s to even near 90 at times. Isolated mountain storms stay possible Sunday afternoon, and while a few could push into the far northern Upstate, most other areas will stay dry.
Next week looks unsettled – expect a 20-40% chance of afternoon heat-driven showers and storms with highs in the 80s.
