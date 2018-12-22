(FOX Carolina) - Gorgeous weather today but clouds build again Sunday.
Expect mainly sunny conditions today with highs reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s - this is close to normal for this time of year.
Tonight will be chilly with lows near freezing for the Upstate and in the upper 20s for western North Carolina.
A quick-moving system arrives Sunday, bringing some sprinkles and light rain. The best chance for showers will be in the mountains. Highs will climb into the low 50s despite some cloud cover.
Any light showers that develop will push out by Sunday night, leaving dry and beautiful weather to start Christmas week.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. Christmas Eve night will be chilly in the 30s for most spots, so bundle up for any church services or family dinners you may be attending!
Christmas morning will be clear and chilly, and we'll keep sunshine all day long! It should be a great day for the kids to take their new toys outside to play in the afternoon.
Rain returns to the forecast by Thursday into Friday.
