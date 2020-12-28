A cold front is sliding through the mountains this evening with a few showers in the higher elevations. Otherwise most places are seeing partly cloudy and breezy conditions with mild temperatures in the Upstate. Overnight the front will slide through with a wind shift and some cooler temperatures. By Tuesday morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 50s Tuesday then 40s Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
A storm will take shape to our west and bring a soaking rain to the region on Thursday, New Years Eve, then a cold front will bring a chance of showers and possibly some strong to severe storms. Highs will be in the 60s both Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
It's looks drier Saturday, but another chance of showers roll in on Sunday.
