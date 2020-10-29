Weather Alerts
Click here for the latest weather alerts for your area by going to our Weather Alerts page.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of the viewing area, from the mountains through the central Upstate and part of NE Georgia.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in place for portions of the area.
Latest Forecast
Zeta is tracking northeast away from our area, but the storm leaves behind thousands of power outages in the Carolinas and a trail of damage.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night, and then weakened to a Tropical Storm which impacted us throughout the morning.
Strong winds and scattered rain still likely as the system pushes northeast. This evening we do have a chance for any storms to go strong or even severe. The risk is low, but we cannot rule it out completely. We are looking at the time being around 4 to 7PM.
After that partly cloudy skies will hold through the night with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.
Friday brings one or two lingering showers to the mountains, and otherwise a sunnier sky with high temperatures cooler in the 50s and 60s. Friday night gets chilly in the 40s.
Saturday for Halloween quiet, but chilly weather is expected. Highs stay in the 50s and low 60s, followed by an overnight in the 40s to upper 30s. Sunday into next week looks mainly dry and cool.
RELATED: Duke Energy reporting nearly half a million outages across Carolinas after Zeta's heavy winds and rain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.