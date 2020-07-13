Wells Fargo tells employees to delete TikTok from their company devices

Women walk past the boarded up branch of a Wells Fargo bank ahead of demonstrations against the death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters took to the streets throughout the Washington to continue to show anger at Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck before he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Floyd's death, the most recent in a series of deaths of African Americans while in police custody, has set off days and nights of protests across the country. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images) Joshua Roberts/Getty Images