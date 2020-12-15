JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. VA. (FOX Carolina)- School closings due to inclement weather are pretty typical around this time of the year. One school district in West Virginia decided to remind students, and parents, to appreciate those special days off.
In a note release by Jefferson County Schools, district superintended Dr. Shay Gibson announced that school would be cancelled on Wednesday in honor of the first snow day of the year. Gibson says that the cancellation should be "a reminder of how fleeting childhood can be."
"It has been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss. For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making for for the things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won't lose this year"
Dr. Gibson ended the note saying that the district will "return to the serious and urgent business of growing up" on Thursday.
