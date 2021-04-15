If you want to travel next year, you may need a vaccine passport

The app allows users to upload medical data such as a Covid-19 test result or, eventually, a proof of vaccination by a hospital or medical professional, generating a health certificate or pass in the form of a QR code that can be shown to authorities without revealing sensitive information.

 CommonPass

As more people get COVID-19 vaccines, efforts are under way to develop ways to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. “Vaccine passports,” or vaccine certificates, could help you get into places such as stadiums or even countries that are looking to reopen safely. Supporters say they could make re-openings faster and easier. Critics say the passports would benefit people and countries with better access to vaccines. The certificates are still being developed, and how they might be used could vary widely. To ensure fairness, experts say they should be free and available on paper, not just on apps for smartphones.

