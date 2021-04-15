As more people get COVID-19 vaccines, efforts are under way to develop ways to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. “Vaccine passports,” or vaccine certificates, could help you get into places such as stadiums or even countries that are looking to reopen safely. Supporters say they could make re-openings faster and easier. Critics say the passports would benefit people and countries with better access to vaccines. The certificates are still being developed, and how they might be used could vary widely. To ensure fairness, experts say they should be free and available on paper, not just on apps for smartphones.
What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and will I need one?
