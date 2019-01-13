Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Walmart is now selling white chocolate cheesecake M&M's just in time for Valentine's day.
The candy is supposed to taste of white chocolate, cheesecake, and graham cracker. Will you be trying it this February?
More on the product here: https://www.walmart.com/ip/M-M-s-Valenetine-s-Day-White-Cheesecake-Chocolate-Candy-8-Oz/197799554
